Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,131. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.