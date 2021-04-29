Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,522,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $630.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.