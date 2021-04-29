Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 3,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,355. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

