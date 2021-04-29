Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

BAC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 1,655,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,525,602. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.