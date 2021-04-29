Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,829 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $152.76. The company had a trading volume of 101,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.