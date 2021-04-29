Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,095 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 992,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,119,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

