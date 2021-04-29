Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sony by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Sony by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after acquiring an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sony by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 922,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sony by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

