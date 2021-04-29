Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNIG remained flat at $$23.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Corning Natural Gas has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

