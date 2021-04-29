Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.73. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 574 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $940.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

