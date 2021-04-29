Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.91.

OFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 811,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

