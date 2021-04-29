Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.190-2.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.550-0.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

