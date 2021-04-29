Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 811,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

