Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.91.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 811,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,163. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

