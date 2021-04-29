Cortex (CTXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.06 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $88.91 million and $6.06 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00079812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00818239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

