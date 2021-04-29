Cosmo Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,585.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $2,585.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded up 75.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00067562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.59 or 0.00812826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

