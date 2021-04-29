Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.91

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.91 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 65.90 ($0.86). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 957,965 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

