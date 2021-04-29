Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.76

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 1813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

