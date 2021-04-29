Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,144,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $368.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.09 and a 200-day moving average of $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.