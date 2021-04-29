Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 706,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 158.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $369.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.