Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 583,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,460. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

