Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.79. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 583,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,460. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

