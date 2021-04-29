CPChain Market Capitalization Reaches $6.69 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $821,599.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00528470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00023001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.38 or 0.02701015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000665 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

