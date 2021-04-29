CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 981 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $171.88 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.