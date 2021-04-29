CRA International (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $79.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

