Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP opened at $120.68 on Thursday. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.