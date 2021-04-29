Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT remained flat at $$10.85 on Wednesday. 1,348,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,767. Root has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Analysts forecast that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

