Credit Suisse Group Cuts Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $71.00

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

NYSE GRUB traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 4,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,639. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,638 shares of company stock worth $943,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

