Credit Suisse Group Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $154.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3,465.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

