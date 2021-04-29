Credit Suisse Group Increases TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $102.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Get TFI International alerts:

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $85.38 on Thursday. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.