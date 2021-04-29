Credit Suisse Group Increases Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $81.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:TNL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,837. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $68.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

