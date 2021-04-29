Credit Suisse Group Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $69.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

AER stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,248. AerCap has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $4,611,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

