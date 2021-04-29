Credit Suisse Group Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $58.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.