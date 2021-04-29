Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.