Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMKBY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 227,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,499. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

