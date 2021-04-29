Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.46 ($73.48).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €55.72 ($65.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.51.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.