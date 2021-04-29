Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,539. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

