Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned 19.25% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

