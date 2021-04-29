Credits Price Tops $0.0721 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $745,300.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.