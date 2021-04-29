Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CREE. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Cree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.