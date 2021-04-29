Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CREE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $13.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.30. 91,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,475. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cree by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

