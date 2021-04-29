Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Down to $112.73

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.73, but opened at $105.38. Cree shares last traded at $102.64, with a volume of 55,479 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

