Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 215,956 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

