Critical Comparison: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) vs. Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 14.53% 5.34% 0.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Provident Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $46.98 million 2.57 $7.69 million $1.01 16.06

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

