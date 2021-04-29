Critical Contrast: Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) vs. Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaccinex and Pandion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $520,000.00 140.02 -$31.86 million ($2.47) -1.04 Pandion Therapeutics $970,000.00 1,827.25 -$21.88 million N/A N/A

Pandion Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccinex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vaccinex and Pandion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pandion Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vaccinex currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. Pandion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential downside of 26.31%. Given Vaccinex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vaccinex is more favorable than Pandion Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Pandion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A N/A -367.05% Pandion Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Pandion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pandion Therapeutics beats Vaccinex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific molecule based on natural killer T (NKT) vaccine platform for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprising an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's other product candidates comprise PT627, a systemic PD-1 agonist that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; PT001, a bifunctional molecule combining its PD-1 agonist effector with a tether module that binds to mucosal vascular addressing cell adhesion molecule (MAdCAM) to drive tissue-selective immunomodulation in the gastrointestinal tract; and PT002, a tethered bifunctional molecule that utilizes its IL-2 mutein effector module coupled with a MAdCAM-tether module to deliver the IL-2 mutein effector to the gastrointestinal tract where MAdCAM is expressed. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to discover and develop novel compounds for autoimmune diseases of the pancreas, including type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Immunotolerance, Inc. and changed its name to Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

