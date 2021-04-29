Critical Contrast: Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) & Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Piper Sandler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.45 $57.04 million $6.13 13.23 Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 2.55 $111.71 million $7.36 16.06

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Jaffray Companies. Piper Jaffray Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Piper Jaffray Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Piper Jaffray Companies pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piper Sandler Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10% Piper Sandler Companies 3.24% 17.52% 8.59%

Risk & Volatility

Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $98.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.07%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Piper Jaffray Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Piper Jaffray Companies on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in late stage private companies, and private equity funds and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

