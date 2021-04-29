CROAT Tops One Day Volume of $10.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $232,221.39 and $10.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,826,950 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

