Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. Crocs has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Crocs by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,112,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

