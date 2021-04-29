Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 2,433,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,368. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.