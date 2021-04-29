CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 140.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $38,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $220.24 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -458.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

