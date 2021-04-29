CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $220.24 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.82 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

